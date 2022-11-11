UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 22 Suspects In Different Criminal Cases

Published November 11, 2022

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad police have arrested 22 suspects in day-long raids in the limits of various police stations.

The police spokesman informed here on Friday that the Qasimabad police arrested 2 suspected robbers, identified as Rifaqat Durrani and Farhan Rahu, after an encounter near the Memon City area.

The spokesman claimed that both the suspects were part of a gang of robbers whose 3 other members escaped during the exchange of fire. Both of them were wanted by the police.

Similarly, Hussainabad police arrested 3 suspects including Salman Qazi, Asif Ali Solangi and Zulfiqar Babur and recovered 445 bottles of moonshine liquor from their possession.

According to him, Pinyari police rounded up Bilawal Soomro alias Munnu from Noorani Basti near Liaquat bridge and recovered 15100 grams hashish from his possession.

The other arrests were made by Naseem Nagar, Fort, Sakhi Pir, Site and Phuleli police stations besides the Central Investigation Agency (CIA) mostly in connection with the crimes like the sale of mainpuri and liquor.

