Police Arrest 3 Drug Peddlers, Recover Liquor, Mainpuri
Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2024 | 10:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Police in its continued drive against Narcotics and criminals on Tuesday arrested three suspects and recovered illicit liquor and mainpuri from their possession.
The Police Spokesman informed here that SHOs of Rahooki Police station Qurban Ali Aaqlani along with his staff conducted a raid and arrested an accused Sajad Arain and recovered 10 liters of illicit liquor from his possession.
SHO B section police station Hashim Brohi during patrolling in Mehboob ground near Latifabad unit no 5 arrested a Mainpuri supplier Raheel and recovered 300 packets of mainpuri while in another drive SHO Sakhi pir police station conducted raid and arrested another mainpuri supplier Muhammad Habib Siddiqui and recovered 350 packets of mainpuri from his possession.
Police have registered cases against accused under gutka and mainpuri act at different police stations.
