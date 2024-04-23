Open Menu

Police Arrest 3 Drug Peddlers, Recover Liquor, Mainpuri

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2024 | 10:20 PM

Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, recover liquor, mainpuri

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Police in its continued drive against Narcotics and criminals on Tuesday arrested three suspects and recovered illicit liquor and mainpuri from their possession.

The Police Spokesman informed here that SHOs of Rahooki Police station Qurban Ali Aaqlani along with his staff conducted a raid and arrested an accused Sajad Arain and recovered 10 liters of illicit liquor from his possession.

SHO B section police station Hashim Brohi during patrolling in Mehboob ground near Latifabad unit no 5 arrested a Mainpuri supplier Raheel and recovered 300 packets of mainpuri while in another drive SHO Sakhi pir police station conducted raid and arrested another mainpuri supplier Muhammad Habib Siddiqui and recovered 350 packets of mainpuri from his possession.

Police have registered cases against accused under gutka and mainpuri act at different police stations.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Criminals From

Recent Stories

Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-sti ..

Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs  

4 hours ago
 Iranian president arrives in Karachi

Iranian president arrives in Karachi

4 hours ago
 Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address i ..

Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons

5 hours ago
 Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

7 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in Chin ..

Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China

8 hours ago
 FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

9 hours ago
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

9 hours ago
 Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleu ..

Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum

10 hours ago
 Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

14 hours ago
 Islam enlightened world with its teachings about k ..

Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan