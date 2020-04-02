Police arrest 53 'criminals' in Faisalabad

The district police arrested 53 alleged criminals including 21 proclaimed offenders (POs) during the last 24 hours. According to a spokesperson, police teams conducted raids at different places across the district and arrested 21 POs

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :The district police arrested 53 alleged criminals including 21 proclaimed offenders (POs) during the last 24 hours. According to a spokesperson, police teams conducted raids at different places across the district and arrested 21 POs.

Police arrested 20 accused at pickets and registered cases against them.

Police recovered illicit weapons including 14 pistols, three repeaters, one rifle and one gun from them.

During the crackdown, police arrested 12 drug-peddlers and registered cases against them. Police seized over 8-kg charas and 212 liters of liquor from them.

The alleged drug-pushers were identified as Imran, Arshad, Ramzan, Ashfaq, a woman Irshad Fatima, Ijaz, Iqbal, Riasat, Shakeel, Salemm, Akram and Shoaib.