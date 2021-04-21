Police arrest five criminals, 15 suspects, recover arms

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Hangu police on Wednesday arrested five criminals and 15 suspects and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession, said spokesman of police.

The search operation was conducted on the direction of District Police Officer Ikram Ullah Khan under the supervision of DSP Thall Sadat Khan and SHO Doaba Mehmood Khan.

Search operation raids targeted houses and possible hideouts of criminal elements in Darsamand, Tora Warai, Karbogha Sharif and Naryab areas. During the operation the police recovered three hand grenades, one Kalakov, one rifle and 20 rounds of different bores.

Heavy contingent of police and elite force, women police, search dog team and bomb disposal squad took part in the operation.

All persons detained in the search operation have been shifted to the concerned police station for investigation.

Cases registered against some detainees for possession of arms and drugs.