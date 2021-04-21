UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Five Criminals, 15 Suspects, Recover Arms

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 05:50 PM

Police arrest five criminals, 15 suspects, recover arms

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Hangu police on Wednesday arrested five criminals and 15 suspects and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession, said spokesman of police.

The search operation was conducted on the direction of District Police Officer Ikram Ullah Khan under the supervision of DSP Thall Sadat Khan and SHO Doaba Mehmood Khan.

Search operation raids targeted houses and possible hideouts of criminal elements in Darsamand, Tora Warai, Karbogha Sharif and Naryab areas. During the operation the police recovered three hand grenades, one Kalakov, one rifle and 20 rounds of different bores.

Heavy contingent of police and elite force, women police, search dog team and bomb disposal squad took part in the operation.

All persons detained in the search operation have been shifted to the concerned police station for investigation.

Cases registered against some detainees for possession of arms and drugs.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Drugs Hangu Criminals Women From

Recent Stories

OIC Follows with Utmost Concern Recent Development ..

27 minutes ago

Foreign investors looking for new destinations: Mi ..

1 hour ago

Sheikh Rasheed says 669 TLP workers set free

2 hours ago

Registration for Sports Imprint Award closes April ..

2 hours ago

UVAS holds “Virtual International Conference on ..

2 hours ago

Team ‘Uncle Saeed’ to meet Al Hajeri and Hudda ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.