UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Seven Accused Involved In Torturing Two Persons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 01:40 PM

Police arrest seven accused involved in torturing two persons

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Police have arrested seven people involved in subjecting two people to extreme torture and beating on suspicion of theft.

Police made arrests after a video of mob beating two men over charges of theft went viral on social media.

The incident happened on Saturday in Jagori, a village in union council Buttal area of Mansehra district, where a mob caught two men on suspicion of stealing a car battery and were subjected to extreme torture and stripped them naked.

Police took prompt action after people condemned the incident and demanded arrest of culprits involved in the henious crime after video went viral on social media.

DSP Shinkiyari along with SHO Battal district Mansehra has raided houses of the accused in the video after their identification and arrested seven accused.

The victims were then called who identified all accused involved in the crime. Police registered the case and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Police Social Media Car Mansehra All

Recent Stories

Arada launches &#039;Sarab 2&#039; at Aljada in Sh ..

42 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE feels the pain of Air India Expre ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 9, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Cricket: England v Pakistan 1st Test scoreboard

13 hours ago

Indian minister warns against 'speculating' on air ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.