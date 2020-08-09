Police arrest seven accused involved in torturing two persons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Police have arrested seven people involved in subjecting two people to extreme torture and beating on suspicion of theft.

Police made arrests after a video of mob beating two men over charges of theft went viral on social media.

The incident happened on Saturday in Jagori, a village in union council Buttal area of Mansehra district, where a mob caught two men on suspicion of stealing a car battery and were subjected to extreme torture and stripped them naked.

Police took prompt action after people condemned the incident and demanded arrest of culprits involved in the henious crime after video went viral on social media.

DSP Shinkiyari along with SHO Battal district Mansehra has raided houses of the accused in the video after their identification and arrested seven accused.

The victims were then called who identified all accused involved in the crime. Police registered the case and started further investigation.