Police Arrest Six Afghan Immigrants, One Drug Dealer In Quetta

Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2023 | 11:10 PM

Police arrest six Afghan immigrants, one drug dealer in Quetta

Police arrested six afghan refugees without valid documents under foreign act at respective areas of Jinnha town area of Quetta on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Police arrested six afghan refugees without valid documents under foreign act at respective areas of Jinnha town area of Quetta on Friday.

SHO Jinnah Town Mitha Khan told APP that, on special directive of Inspector General (IG) Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh and DIG Quetta Abdul Hai Baloch, police team led by Mitha Khan conducted successful raid at different places and apprehended six Afghan refugees under foreign act.

Meanwhile, a drug dealer namely Khan Muhammad has been arrested and narcotics were recovered from his possession during raid.

The SHO said that arrested Afghan refugees would be handed over to FIA for further investigation.

A drug dealer is being interrogated by police.

SHO Mitha Khan said that the protection of people's property and lives was the first priority in which deficiency and negligence would not be tolerated in any case.

He said that steps were being taken to improve law and order situation for maintaining peace in the area.

