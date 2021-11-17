UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Six Drug Peddlers; Recover Nine Kilograms Of Hashish

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 04:25 PM

Police arrest six drug peddlers; recover nine kilograms of hashish

Police have arrested six drug pushers and recovered around nine kilograms of drugs from their possession here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Police have arrested six drug pushers and recovered around nine kilograms of drugs from their possession here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman.

Gujar Khan Police, while taking action against drug pushers, recovered 1.5 kg of hashish from Jawad Haider, 2.4 kg charas from Ghulam Abass and 1.

6 kilograms of hashish from Iqrar ul Hassan.

Similarly, Jatli Police, during an action, netted Waseem Haider and recovered 1280 grams of charas from his custody.

Kahutta police caught Samar Iqbal and confiscated 1070 grams of hashish from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them, and further investigation was in progress.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Progress All From

Recent Stories

French 'rare blood' drive seeks to woo diverse don ..

French 'rare blood' drive seeks to woo diverse donors

25 seconds ago
 Injured Hanyu 'not even at starting line' as Beiji ..

Injured Hanyu 'not even at starting line' as Beijing Games loom

28 seconds ago
 Around 5,000 beds reserved for dengue patients in ..

Around 5,000 beds reserved for dengue patients in Punjab: Hassan Khawar

29 seconds ago
 MEPCO operational officers directed to reduce line ..

MEPCO operational officers directed to reduce line losses

31 seconds ago
 Russia Ready to Deliver COVID-19 Vaccines to Moldo ..

Russia Ready to Deliver COVID-19 Vaccines to Moldova - Lavrov

22 minutes ago
 EVM bill passage to bury opposition's evil designs ..

EVM bill passage to bury opposition's evil designs: Qureshi

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.