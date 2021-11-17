Police arrest six drug peddlers; recover nine kilograms of hashish

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police have arrested six drug pushers and recovered around nine kilograms of drugs from their possession here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Police have arrested six drug pushers and recovered around nine kilograms of drugs from their possession here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman.

Gujar Khan Police, while taking action against drug pushers, recovered 1.5 kg of hashish from Jawad Haider, 2.4 kg charas from Ghulam Abass and 1.

6 kilograms of hashish from Iqrar ul Hassan.

Similarly, Jatli Police, during an action, netted Waseem Haider and recovered 1280 grams of charas from his custody.

Kahutta police caught Samar Iqbal and confiscated 1070 grams of hashish from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them, and further investigation was in progress.