Police arrest suspect in injured condition

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The police arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition in an encounter in the Badin Chali area here on Monday.

According to the police spokesman, Tando Yousuf police were engaged in an exchange of fire during patrolling in the Badin Chali area.

He said that one of the suspects got hit by a police-fired bullet and was arrested in injured condition but his associates managed to escape.

He identified the apprehended suspect as Abdul Wahab Pathan who was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery of his bullet wound.

He claimed that the police recovered a narcotic substance, ice, from his possession.