Police arrests suspect, recovers stolen motorbikes from his possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :As the incidents of vehicle thefts reduced in Hyderabad, the police claim to have arrested a suspect associated with a motorbike lifter gang and recovered five motorbikes from his possession.

The police spokesman informed here Sunday that the Central Investigation Agency (CIA) arrested the suspect Jehangir Ghelu in a raid led by Inspector Munir Abbassi and recovered a pistol from his possession.

The spokesman said all the recovered motorbikes were lifted in separate incidents.

He further claimed that Ghelu was already nominated in 12 FIRs registered against him in different police stations of Hyderabad and Matiari districts.