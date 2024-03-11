Open Menu

Police Assure Security To Transgender Community

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2024

Police assure security to transgender community

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) operations in Peshawar, Kashif Aftab Abbasi, reassured the transgender community on Monday by affirming that the Peshawar police are actively implementing measures to ensure their security.

During a meeting with leaders of the transgender community, he expressed regret over the recent attack on a transgender individual.

The SSP pledged to deploy all available resources to swiftly investigate the incident, apprehend those responsible, and ensure justice is served. Furthermore, he mentioned the formation of special teams dedicated to identifying the perpetrators involved in the attack.

