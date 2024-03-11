Police Assure Security To Transgender Community
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2024 | 09:51 PM
The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) operations in Peshawar, Kashif Aftab Abbasi, reassured the transgender community on Monday by affirming that the Peshawar police are actively implementing measures to ensure their security
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) operations in Peshawar, Kashif Aftab Abbasi, reassured the transgender community on Monday by affirming that the Peshawar police are actively implementing measures to ensure their security.
During a meeting with leaders of the transgender community, he expressed regret over the recent attack on a transgender individual.
The SSP pledged to deploy all available resources to swiftly investigate the incident, apprehend those responsible, and ensure justice is served. Furthermore, he mentioned the formation of special teams dedicated to identifying the perpetrators involved in the attack.
Recent Stories
CTP issues traffic plan for Ramazan
AC inspects foodstuff shops & grocery stores
Operations underway to drain rainwater from various areas of Quetta
Commissioner Mardan for urgently functionalizing Chamtar Bus Terminal
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Sajjad for respo ..
Senate unveils annual parliamentary Year Report 2023-24
Best quality of fruits & vegetable to be available during Ramazan: DC Khairpur
Court awards life imprisonment in murder case
Advanced Studies & Research plays vital role in healthcare: VC LUMHS
ICCI launches Asaan Sehat Card Program for business community
Punjab admin implements Ramazan price control mechanism
Wife of Asfandyar Wali laid to rest in Wali Bagh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CTP issues traffic plan for Ramazan3 seconds ago
-
AC inspects foodstuff shops & grocery stores5 seconds ago
-
Operations underway to drain rainwater from various areas of Quetta7 seconds ago
-
Commissioner Mardan for urgently functionalizing Chamtar Bus Terminal9 seconds ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Sajjad for responsible role of offic ..2 minutes ago
-
Senate unveils annual parliamentary Year Report 2023-242 minutes ago
-
Best quality of fruits & vegetable to be available during Ramazan: DC Khairpur2 minutes ago
-
Court awards life imprisonment in murder case2 minutes ago
-
Advanced Studies & Research plays vital role in healthcare: VC LUMHS2 minutes ago
-
Punjab admin implements Ramazan price control mechanism2 minutes ago
-
Wife of Asfandyar Wali laid to rest in Wali Bagh2 minutes ago
-
Gang of robbers busted, 5 held with Rs 2.1m worth of looted valuables10 minutes ago