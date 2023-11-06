Police bust gang producing fake IDs for Afghan nationals in Hangu district

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Police in Hangu district have arrested a group involved in producing fake Computerized National Identity Cards for Afghan citizens.

During a press conference, DPO Nisar Ahmad Khan revealed that a 14-member group engaged in the creation of fake Pakistani identity cards for Afghan nationals has been apprehended.

Among the arrested individuals are 14 people, including Village Secretary Nadra employees. Additionally, six individuals, including village secretaries, have been taken into custody.

Law enforcement is actively pursuing the arrest of 8 individuals responsible for producing identity cards for Afghans, some of whom are Nadra employees.

The gang operated by creating identity cards for Afghans in exchange for 900,000 rupees. This group obtained NICs from elderly women for Zakat documentation but then used them to create counterfeit IDs.

Cases have been filed against the accused under the Foreign Ordinance, and further investigations are underway.