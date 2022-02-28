Police busted ATM skimming gang, recovered sophisticated equipment

Police have busted an ATM skimming gang, and recovered sophisticated equipment, Batteries, ATM plain cards, cash of Rs. 4210, 03 mobile phones from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Police have busted an ATM skimming gang, and recovered sophisticated equipment, Batteries, ATM plain cards, cash of Rs. 4210, 03 mobile phones from their possession.

Police have also taken into custody of vehicle used in crime, according to police spokesman.

The group of ATM skimmers identified as Imran, Khalid and Farhan who were involved in several ATM fraud cases. They used sophisticated equipment.

SP Pothohar revealed that the accused used their IT skills in criminal activities to deprive the citizens of their valuable assets.

Taxila police have registered separate cases against fraudulent and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer CPO Omar Saeed Malik appreciated performance of police team adding that strict action should be taken against such fraudulent involved in mischievous activities.

He made it clear that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.