Police conducts flag march to maintain law & order situation

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Under the directives of SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Shabbir Ahmed Sethar, the Police organized a Joint Flag March across city and Various District areas to maintain law and order and to ensure peace and security.

According to police spokesperson, the flag march, led by SSP Shabbir Ahmed Sethar, aimed at strengthening law enforcement presence and reassuring the public of their safety. Spokesperson said that SSP has issued strict directives to police officers to maintain law and order and uphold the rule of law across the district.

SSP said that no one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands.

He warned that anyone found involved in strikes, blocking roads, or forcibly shutting down shops will be booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

He said that the entire district is on high alert, and all SDPOs and SHOs are deployed on roads, while anti-riot platoons have been stationed at various key points.

SSP emphasized that eliminating crime and restoring peace in the district is the top priority.SSP said that the objective of the flag march is to ensure the protection of life and property of the public and to take strict action against criminals, social evils, and terrorists.

APP/rzq-nsm