Azma Grieved At Death Of PTV Lahore GM's Father

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2025 | 08:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of the father of Dr. Qaiser Sharif, General Manager of ptv Lahore Centre.

In her condolence message on Sunday, the Information Minister extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.

She said, “May Allah grant the departed soul a high rank in His mercy and bless the family with patience and strength in this difficult time.”

Azma Bokhari further stated that she stands in solidarity with Dr. Qaiser Sharif and his family during this hour of grief, assuring them of her thoughts and prayers.

