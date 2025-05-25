Open Menu

Mayor Inaugurates Different Road Projects In Hyderabad

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2025 | 08:30 PM

Mayor inaugurates different road projects in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) The Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) here on Sunday inaugurated 8 projects concerning construction and renovation of roads in different parts of the city.

"All these projects are part of the Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP's) vision to develop the cities," the mayor said while talking to the media.

According to him, all those projects were being funded from the revenue collected by the corporations itself.

He underscored that the HMC under his authority was constantly planning to undertake development of the city with special focus dedicated on the areas which had witnessed comparatively less development previously.

Shoro expressed hope that after the construction, laying of pavers and renovation those roads would enhance mobility and ease the flow of traffic, facilitating the common citizens and trade as well.

The Mayor's spokesman informed that the roads in question were located in Hussainabad, Latifbad unit numbers 4 and 9, Makrani Para in Latifabad and the Passport office areas.

Recent Stories

UAE sprinter Maryam Karim wins Best Asian U-18 Fem ..

UAE sprinter Maryam Karim wins Best Asian U-18 Female Athlete Award

16 minutes ago
 ICCROM launches second phase of online training co ..

ICCROM launches second phase of online training course on structural conservatio ..

16 minutes ago
 On behalf of UAE’s President, Thani Al Zeyoudi a ..

On behalf of UAE’s President, Thani Al Zeyoudi attends inauguration of Preside ..

32 minutes ago
 Internationalstudy led by University of Sharjah of ..

Internationalstudy led by University of Sharjah offers new hope for cancer patie ..

46 minutes ago
 Zayed International Foundation for Environment ope ..

Zayed International Foundation for Environment opens Environmental Art Exhibitio ..

47 minutes ago
 Arab Parliament Speaker congratulates Gulf leaders ..

Arab Parliament Speaker congratulates Gulf leaders on GCC 44th anniversary

1 hour ago
Salem Al Qasimi attends SEA's 3rd graduation cerem ..

Salem Al Qasimi attends SEA's 3rd graduation ceremony

2 hours ago
 Over 3,000 runners participate in 'One Run' Commun ..

Over 3,000 runners participate in 'One Run' Community Race

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance organises workshop on governme ..

Ministry of Finance organises workshop on government balance sheet preparation i ..

3 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak honours winners of ADMAF Awards

Nahyan bin Mubarak honours winners of ADMAF Awards

3 hours ago
 Expo Khor Fakkan set to host 4th Mango Festival on ..

Expo Khor Fakkan set to host 4th Mango Festival on June 27

3 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Mediclinic Hospitals Canc ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Mediclinic Hospitals Cancer Centres Annual Congress in ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan