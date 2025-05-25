Security Force killed nine Indian Sponsored Khwarij in three separate engagements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Security Forces killed nine Indian Sponsored Khwarij in three separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province on May 25 and 25.

An intelligence based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in Dera Ismail Khan District, on reported presence of Indian sponsored khwarij said a ISPR news release.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, and after an intense fire exchange, four Indian sponsored khwarij were sent to hell.

Another intelligence based operation was conducted in Tank District and in ensuing fire exchange, two more Indian sponsored Khwarij were sent to hell by the security forces.

In third encounter that took place in general area Bagh, Khyber District, own troops successfully neutralized three more Indian sponsored khwarij.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed Indian sponsored khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in these areas.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian Sponsored Terrorism from the country.