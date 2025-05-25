Open Menu

Security Force Killed Nine Indian Sponsored Khwarij In Three Separate Engagements

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2025 | 08:40 PM

Security Force killed nine Indian Sponsored Khwarij in three separate engagements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Security Forces killed nine Indian Sponsored Khwarij in three separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province on May 25 and 25.

An intelligence based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in Dera Ismail Khan District, on reported presence of Indian sponsored khwarij said a ISPR news release.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, and after an intense fire exchange, four Indian sponsored khwarij were sent to hell.

Another intelligence based operation was conducted in Tank District and in ensuing fire exchange, two more Indian sponsored Khwarij were sent to hell by the security forces.

In third encounter that took place in general area Bagh, Khyber District, own troops successfully neutralized three more Indian sponsored khwarij.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed Indian sponsored khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in these areas.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian Sponsored Terrorism from the country.

Recent Stories

UAE sprinter Maryam Karim wins Best Asian U-18 Fem ..

UAE sprinter Maryam Karim wins Best Asian U-18 Female Athlete Award

26 minutes ago
 ICCROM launches second phase of online training co ..

ICCROM launches second phase of online training course on structural conservatio ..

26 minutes ago
 On behalf of UAE’s President, Thani Al Zeyoudi a ..

On behalf of UAE’s President, Thani Al Zeyoudi attends inauguration of Preside ..

41 minutes ago
 Internationalstudy led by University of Sharjah of ..

Internationalstudy led by University of Sharjah offers new hope for cancer patie ..

56 minutes ago
 Zayed International Foundation for Environment ope ..

Zayed International Foundation for Environment opens Environmental Art Exhibitio ..

56 minutes ago
 Arab Parliament Speaker congratulates Gulf leaders ..

Arab Parliament Speaker congratulates Gulf leaders on GCC 44th anniversary

1 hour ago
Salem Al Qasimi attends SEA's 3rd graduation cerem ..

Salem Al Qasimi attends SEA's 3rd graduation ceremony

2 hours ago
 Over 3,000 runners participate in 'One Run' Commun ..

Over 3,000 runners participate in 'One Run' Community Race

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance organises workshop on governme ..

Ministry of Finance organises workshop on government balance sheet preparation i ..

3 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak honours winners of ADMAF Awards

Nahyan bin Mubarak honours winners of ADMAF Awards

3 hours ago
 Expo Khor Fakkan set to host 4th Mango Festival on ..

Expo Khor Fakkan set to host 4th Mango Festival on June 27

3 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Mediclinic Hospitals Canc ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Mediclinic Hospitals Cancer Centres Annual Congress in ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan