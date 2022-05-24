UrduPoint.com

Police Conducts Search Operation In Ahmedabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2022

Police conducts search operation in Ahmedabad

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik conducted a search operation in Ahmedabad area in the jurisdiction of Dhamyal police station and questioned some 156 suspects.

According to the spokesperson, the search operation was carried out by the heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and ladies police along with officials of Dhamyal police.

During the operation, a total of 93 houses were searched and data of 30 tenants were collected while some 156 suspects were questioned, he said.

The spokesperson further said the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district to maintain law and order.

