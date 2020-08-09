Police constable martyrs in Bajaur ambush

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) ::A policeman was shot dead and his brother injured in Badan area of Mahmond Tehsil.

According to officials, police constable Jahangir Khan was returning home with his brother Sadiq Khan from a wedding party in Badan area of Mahmond Tehsil when unknown persons opened fire on him in Chajo area.

According to officials, the two brothers were seriously injured in the attack and were rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital Khar. However, Jahangir Khan succumbed to his injuries.

According to the doctor in HHQs Khar, his brother Sadiq Khan's condition is out of danger. The martyred policeman was laid to rest with full state honors in his native Umrah on Sunday. A large number of people attended the funeral prayer from different schools of thought in the area.

Later, District Police Officer Prince Kokab Farooq and other senior officials laid four flowers on the grave of the martyred officer and offered Fateha.