Police crack down on drug dealers in Chiniot

Chiniot's Police have intensified its efforts to curb drug trafficking in Chiniot under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Chiniot's Police have intensified its efforts to curb drug trafficking in Chiniot under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

In a recent operation, Bhawana Police Station, led by Inspector Rizwan Ali and Sub-Inspector Riaz Shahid, arrested a drug peddler identified as Faisal, 11 kg of hashish was recovered from his possession.

A case has been registered against him under the provisions of narcotics at Bhawana Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

APP/mha/378