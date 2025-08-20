Police Crack Down On Drug Dealers In Chiniot
Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2025 | 11:37 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Chiniot's Police have intensified its efforts to curb drug trafficking in Chiniot under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
In a recent operation, Bhawana Police Station, led by Inspector Rizwan Ali and Sub-Inspector Riaz Shahid, arrested a drug peddler identified as Faisal, 11 kg of hashish was recovered from his possession.
A case has been registered against him under the provisions of narcotics at Bhawana Police Station, and further investigation is underway.
APP/mha/378
