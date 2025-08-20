Open Menu

Police Crack Down On Drug Dealers In Chiniot

Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2025 | 11:37 PM

Police crack down on drug dealers in Chiniot

Chiniot's Police have intensified its efforts to curb drug trafficking in Chiniot under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Chiniot's Police have intensified its efforts to curb drug trafficking in Chiniot under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

In a recent operation, Bhawana Police Station, led by Inspector Rizwan Ali and Sub-Inspector Riaz Shahid, arrested a drug peddler identified as Faisal, 11 kg of hashish was recovered from his possession.

A case has been registered against him under the provisions of narcotics at Bhawana Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

APP/mha/378

Recent Stories

UN Chief: Give Africa greater say!

UN Chief: Give Africa greater say!

12 minutes ago
 Mangla police busted motorcycle lifters gang, drug ..

Mangla police busted motorcycle lifters gang, drug peddlers

15 minutes ago
 Following President's directives, UAE conducts urg ..

Following President's directives, UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation for pat ..

26 minutes ago
 Using internal, external resources to help address ..

Using internal, external resources to help address challenges of climate change: ..

15 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq expresses grief over de ..

15 minutes ago
 Heavy rains forecast for Sindh and Balochistan; ur ..

Heavy rains forecast for Sindh and Balochistan; urban flooding alert issued

15 minutes ago
1.2 million saplings to be planted during AJK-wide ..

1.2 million saplings to be planted during AJK-wide Monsoon Tree Plantation Drive ..

15 minutes ago
 Underpasses and major roads of city dewatered

Underpasses and major roads of city dewatered

8 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan G ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur launches monsoon tree ..

16 seconds ago
 Attock celebrates success of 'Learn & Earn' progra ..

Attock celebrates success of 'Learn & Earn' program with certificate awards

17 seconds ago
 King Charles expresses sympathy to PM Shehbaz foll ..

King Charles expresses sympathy to PM Shehbaz following devastating monsoon floo ..

19 seconds ago
 The National Press Club (NPC), IBCC hold career co ..

The National Press Club (NPC), IBCC hold career counseling session for journalis ..

20 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan