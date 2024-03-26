Open Menu

Police Crackdown Against Kite Flying Continues

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Police crackdown against kite flying continues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) In compliance with the directives from the Punjab Chief Minister, Lahore police continued a crackdown against kite flying across the city.

Lahore Police spokesperson told media on Tuesday that among the arrested individuals, there are 1,223 kite flyers, 95 kite sellers, and 12 kite manufacturers. The apprehended individuals were found in possession of over 19,700 kites and 1,116 string rolls. Arrests were made in different areas, including 308 individuals in City Division, 296 in Cantonment, 108 in Civil Lines, 214 in Sadar, 157 in Iqbal Town, and 247 in Model Town.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Saddique Kamyana stated that the bloody game of kite flying cannot be tolerated under any circumstances.

He emphasized that stringent actions were being taken against those involved in the bloody business of kite flying under the Kite Flying Act, targeting individuals engaged in the manufacturing, buying, selling, and use of kites and strings. The zero-tolerance policy against such law-breaking elements was being implemented rigorously.

Furthermore, the CCPO issued directives to utilize modern technology to arrest individuals involved in online kite flying businesses, in addition to taking effective measures to dismantle kite making and supply networks. He urged parents to prevent their children from engaging in this life-threatening hobby of kite flying.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Police Technology Business Punjab Media From

Recent Stories

Light it Up with vivo V30 5G: Now Available in Pak ..

Light it Up with vivo V30 5G: Now Available in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Five Chinese nationals killed in Shangla suicide a ..

Five Chinese nationals killed in Shangla suicide attack

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to tour Australia for white-ball series i ..

Pakistan to tour Australia for white-ball series in November

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Foreign Secretary conveys condolences to ..

Pakistan Foreign Secretary conveys condolences to Russia after Moscow terror att ..

2 hours ago
 LHC grants permission to Monis Elahi to contest by ..

LHC grants permission to Monis Elahi to contest by-elections

3 hours ago
 Baltimore bridge collapses due to ship collision

Baltimore bridge collapses due to ship collision

3 hours ago
PCB offers national team head coach role to Luke R ..

PCB offers national team head coach role to Luke Ronchi

3 hours ago
 Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakista ..

Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakistan Naval Base in Turbat

4 hours ago
 Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home S ..

Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal di ..

5 hours ago
 Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite st ..

Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite string killing of youth

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan