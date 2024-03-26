Police crackdown against kite flying continues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) In compliance with the directives from the Punjab Chief Minister, Lahore police continued a crackdown against kite flying across the city.

Lahore Police spokesperson told media on Tuesday that among the arrested individuals, there are 1,223 kite flyers, 95 kite sellers, and 12 kite manufacturers. The apprehended individuals were found in possession of over 19,700 kites and 1,116 string rolls. Arrests were made in different areas, including 308 individuals in City Division, 296 in Cantonment, 108 in Civil Lines, 214 in Sadar, 157 in Iqbal Town, and 247 in Model Town.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Saddique Kamyana stated that the bloody game of kite flying cannot be tolerated under any circumstances.

He emphasized that stringent actions were being taken against those involved in the bloody business of kite flying under the Kite Flying Act, targeting individuals engaged in the manufacturing, buying, selling, and use of kites and strings. The zero-tolerance policy against such law-breaking elements was being implemented rigorously.

Furthermore, the CCPO issued directives to utilize modern technology to arrest individuals involved in online kite flying businesses, in addition to taking effective measures to dismantle kite making and supply networks. He urged parents to prevent their children from engaging in this life-threatening hobby of kite flying.