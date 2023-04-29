UrduPoint.com

Police Crackdown Continued Against Illegal Arm Holders, 04 Booked

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2023

Police crackdown continued against illegal arm holders, 04 booked

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Police have arrested four illegal arms holders and recovered arms, and ammunition from their possession during a crackdown here on Saturday, informed a police spokesman.

Bani police held Muhammad Arshad and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Similarly, Naseerabad police recovered 01 pistols 30 bores from Haider Ali.

While, RA Bazar police recovered 01 pistol 30 bores from Nabil.

Following the operation, Saddar Wah police nabbed Ahsan Khan and recovered 01 pistol 30 bores from his custody.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams said that strict action will be taken against those possessing illegal weapons.

