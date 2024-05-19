2 Dacoits Killed In Police Encounter
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2024 | 05:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Two dacoits were allegedly killed in a police encounter in the area of Millat Town police station here on late Saturday night.
A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that an encounter took place between the police and outlaws near Falahi Bridge Diyal Gar on Millat Road in which two criminals including Imtiaz (25) and Nabeel (30) received serious injuries and died on the spot.
Both accused were reportedly involved in dacoity. Their bodies were shifted to mortuary of Allied Hospital-I for postmortem, he added.
A police spokesman said that Imtiaz alias Jajju and Nabeel Arshad were in police custody and the police party was carrying them for recovery of case property when their 6 accomplices intercepted the police van near Diyal Garh and opened firing.
The police returned fire in self-defence and during the encounter, Imtiaz and Nabeel received bullets fired by their accomplices on the police party.
As a result, both accused were injured seriously and the police called Rescue 1122 for help to shift the victims to hospital but in vain as they both expired before the arrival of the Rescue 1122 team.
Accused Imtiaz alias Jajji was the ringleader of a shooter gang and wanted to the police in a number of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, robbery and other cases. Their bodies were shifted to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation is under progress, he added.
