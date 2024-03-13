Police foils oil smuggling attempt

Police foiled an attempt at Iranian diesel smuggling during a special operation launched by Sakhi Sarwar police on Wednesday

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Police foiled an attempt at Iranian diesel smuggling during a special operation launched by Sakhi Sarwar police on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the district police started a special operation to prevent smuggling in the province and set up police pickets at all entry and exit points of the city.

The Station House Officer (SHO) Sakhi Sarwar police station Arshad Hussain Shah along with the team foiled an attempt at Iranian Diesel smuggling.

The police team recovered 7000 liter of smuggled diesel loaded on two mini trucks and handed it over to the customs department for further action.

SHO Arshad Hussain Shah said that the crackdown would continue against the criminals and smugglers would be treated with iron hands.

