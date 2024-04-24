Police foils smuggling attempt

Sakhi Sarwar police here on Wednesday foiled an attempt of smuggling of non-custom paid products in a special operation

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Sakhi Sarwar police here on Wednesday foiled an attempt of smuggling of non-custom paid products in a special operation.

As per directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Ahmed Mohiuddin, the police was tightening noose around smugglers to prevent smuggling from other provinces to Punjab.

A police team conducted an operation and foiled an attempt of smuggling of non-custom paid products including cigarettes and other products.

SHO Arshad Shah said that smuggling was causing loss to the country's economy.

He said that the police were striving hard to prevent smuggling from Balochistan to Punjab.

He said that the seized material had been handed over to custom department for further action.

