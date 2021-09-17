Police help man get his money back

The Lahore police Friday helped a citizen Hasan Subhani get his money amounting to Rs 1.5 million from the accused

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :The Lahore police Friday helped a citizen Hasan Subhani get his money amounting to Rs 1.5 million from the accused.

According to a spokesperson for the police, a resident of Cantt area Hassan Subhani had purchased a plot in a private housing society, Sandal Residensia, at Defence Road from a person Humayun Sartaj.

However the accused neither handed over the possession of the plot to the applicant for more than one year nor returned his money. Meanwhile, the accused sold out the same plot to some other persons at a higher price. The citizen lodged a written complaint with Capital City Police Officer Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar at Anti-Qabza Cell.

On the orders of the CCPO, the police concerned took action and retrieved Rs 1.5 million from the accused and handed over it to applicant Hassan Subhani.