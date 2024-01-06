Open Menu

Police IT Wing Imparts Training To IT Operators, Head Moharars In Software Use

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2024 | 09:37 PM

Police IT wing imparts training to IT Operators, Head Moharars in software use

SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh has directed the IT Operators and Head Moharars to ensure regular use of the Point Me software to take and monitor the attendance of the cops

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh has directed the IT Operators and Head Moharars to ensure regular use of the Point Me software to take and monitor the attendance of the cops.

The police spokesman informed here on Saturday, in that regard IT Branch's Inspector Asghar Jamali conducted a training session for the IT Operators and Head Moharars.

The trainers also asked the trainees to maintain the entire record of crimes, recoveries and of other entries in the Police Report Management System (PRMS).

Jamali said the Point Me software was introduced by Sindh police to monitor the attendance of the staff.

During the training, he briefed the trainees about the method of using the software.

He told them to upload all the paper-based records on the PRMS.

The inspector said the trainees could seek his guidance if they faced problems in operating the two software.

