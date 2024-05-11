Police Officers Awarded Commendation Certificates For Outstanding Performance
Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2024 | 09:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region, Babar Sarfaraz Alpa, along with City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, have been commending efforts of police officers, cops in fighting against crime.
SSP Operations Flight Lieutenant (Rtd) Hafiz Kamran Asghar took the initiative to recognize and appreciate the exemplary work of several officers to apprehend the hardcore and wanted criminals.
During a ceremony, certificates of appreciation were presented to SSP Operations Flight Lieutenant (Rtd) Hafiz Kamran Asghar himself, along with officers from various police stations including Kalar Syedan, Mandra, R.
A Bazzar, Waris Khan, New Town, and the Organized Crime Cell Qaiser Nadeem, Yasir Mahmood Abbasi, Amir Rafiq, and Mohsin Al Hussain, among others.
Highlighting the commitment of Rawalpindi Police towards safeguarding citizens and their property, SSP Operations Flight Lieutenant (R) Hafiz Kamran Asghar emphasized the continuous efforts of officers to maintain high performance standards.
Furthermore, SSP Operations said that the valor and dedication exhibited by these brave police officers, calling them the pride of our community. Their fearless commitment to duty is a source of inspiration for all of us.
