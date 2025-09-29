Police recover 3-year-old lost girl

SAILKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Sialkot Police on Monday successfully recovered three-year-old girl who lost her way and handed over to her parents in the jurisdiction of Haji Pura Police Station.

Adan Fatima, a three-year-old girl who visited her relatives with the mother at Mohallah Ban Phatak.

After a while, she came out from relatives house and lost way.

She walked around a mile and reached at Lehai Bazar. The locals called the police and handed over the kid to a police team.

After hectic efforts through social media, announcements etc, police managed to find out her father Irfan and handed over the kid to him.