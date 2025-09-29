PMDC Introduces State-of-the-art Automated System & Online Grievance Mechanism
Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2025 | 11:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) Director Dr. Imdad Ali on Monday said that, in line with the Prime Minister’s vision, the council is transitioning to a fully digital system with online complaint handling and public grievance hearings to enhance public accessibility and ensure medical education meets global standards.
Talking to ptv news, the Director of PMDC outlined the council’s ongoing efforts to enhance medical education standards across the country.
He emphasized the importance of strong public-private partnerships to ensure that education is both accessible and of high quality, adding that these collaborations are aimed at strengthening institutions and providing students with world-class learning opportunities.
Dr. Imdad Ali also highlighted the introduction of an online complaint system along with "Open Complaint Sessions," designed to promote transparency and allow citizens to voice their concerns more effectively. This initiative is part of the council’s broader strategy to engage with the public directly and improve accountability within the medical education sector.
A significant focus for the PMDC, according to Dr. Ali, is achieving global recognition by implementing a rigorous 10-year accreditation process for medical and dental institutions.
adding, this move is intended to align Pakistan’s medical education with international standards and ensure that graduates are well-prepared to meet global healthcare challenges.
Furthermore, Dr. Ali stressed the importance of merit-based admissions to maintain fairness and quality in student selection.
He also noted that the council is working to attract international medical and dental students, fostering a diverse and inclusive educational environment that benefits both local and foreign students alike.
Responding to a query, Dr. Imdad Ali described the accreditation as a recognition of PMDC's commitment to excellence and its contribution to the global medical community, adding, This accreditation is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire PMDC team.
To another query, he disclosed that from October 26, candidates across 33 cities, stretching from Gilgit-Baltistan to Karachi, will participate in the medical test.
Dr. Ali emphasized that this nationwide testing initiative aims to standardize medical admissions and ensure merit-based selection across the country.
