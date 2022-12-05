Police recovers over 20 kg hashish

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :The district police on Monday have arrested a narcotics smuggler and recovered over 20 kilograms hashish from his possession during a raid.

Akhtar Ghallo, a police official posted at PS Sadar told media persons that they received information about smuggling of a large quantity of hashish.

"Acting on tip-off, a police party led by Station House Officer, PS Sadar, Aazam Kallo and Assistant Sub-Inspector, Akhtar Ghallo conducted a raid at a den located in Flyover Sutlej Colony area in Bahawalpur and arrested a drug smuggler identified as Irfan.

The police recovered over 20 kilograms hashish from the possession of the suspect. Sadar police station has registered a case against the accused. Further probe was in process.