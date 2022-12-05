UrduPoint.com

Police Recovers Over 20 Kg Hashish

Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Police recovers over 20 kg hashish

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :The district police on Monday have arrested a narcotics smuggler and recovered over 20 kilograms hashish from his possession during a raid.

Akhtar Ghallo, a police official posted at PS Sadar told media persons that they received information about smuggling of a large quantity of hashish.

"Acting on tip-off, a police party led by Station House Officer, PS Sadar, Aazam Kallo and Assistant Sub-Inspector, Akhtar Ghallo conducted a raid at a den located in Flyover Sutlej Colony area in Bahawalpur and arrested a drug smuggler identified as Irfan.

The police recovered over 20 kilograms hashish from the possession of the suspect. Sadar police station has registered a case against the accused. Further probe was in process.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Bahawalpur Media From

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Eng: Saud Shakeel scores 50 on Test debut

Pak Vs Eng: Saud Shakeel scores 50 on Test debut

15 minutes ago
 Oklahoma, Pakistan to boost economic ties in diver ..

Oklahoma, Pakistan to boost economic ties in diverse fields: Masood Khan

44 minutes ago
 Pakistan to work with Afghan govt to address terro ..

Pakistan to work with Afghan govt to address terrorist outfits challenge: FM

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th December 2022

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.