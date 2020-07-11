UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Rounded Up 91 POs; Huge Quantity Of Drugs, Arms, Ammunition Seized

Muhammad Irfan 13 seconds ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 07:15 PM

Police rounded up 91 POs; huge quantity of drugs, arms, ammunition seized

Potohar Division police in their crackdowns against anti-social elements busted 91 proclaimed offenders besides huge quantity of arms, ammunition, kites and drugs were seized during the month of June, informed a police spokesman on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Potohar Division police in their crackdowns against anti-social elements busted 91 proclaimed offenders besides huge quantity of arms, ammunition, kites and drugs were seized during the month of June, informed a police spokesman on Saturday.

Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons holders apprehended 85 accused and recovered 1 Kalashnikov, 1 gun, 75 pistol, 7 knives besides huge quantity of ammunition were recovered.

Police also held 105 drugs peddlers and recovered over 50 kg of charras, 761 liter liquor, 2600 grams of heroin, 6600 grams of opium while 30 alleged gamblers were arrested and seized betting amount of Rs. 81000, 19 mobile phones and other valuable items from their possession.

In crackdown on kite-sellers in the vicinity of Potohar division , 38 kite-sellers were arrested and police recovered 5712 kites, 1000 kite-string while on violating government's instructions for closure of shops, pillion riding ban and on violation of section 144 in wake of pandemic Coronavirus, police held 72 accused and registered 48 cases.

11 cases were registered while 14 accused were held for giving shelter and helping to escape Proclaimed offenders while 91 POS were arrested including 25 of A grade involved. Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police (Potohar division), Syed Ali has appreciated the performance of Police and said that it is the prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of the people and no negligence would be tolerated in this regards.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Drugs June From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MPA lauds Wildlife Deptt Dera

12 seconds ago

Oil theft foiled, case registered

14 seconds ago

Man involved in suicide attack near Data Darbar se ..

35 minutes ago

11 new cases reported positive for COVID-19 in Tha ..

17 seconds ago

Norwich City relegated from the Premier League

8 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner lauds Tiger force performance

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.