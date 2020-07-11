Police rounded up 91 POs; huge quantity of drugs, arms, ammunition seized

Potohar Division police in their crackdowns against anti-social elements busted 91 proclaimed offenders besides huge quantity of arms, ammunition, kites and drugs were seized during the month of June, informed a police spokesman on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Potohar Division police in their crackdowns against anti-social elements busted 91 proclaimed offenders besides huge quantity of arms, ammunition, kites and drugs were seized during the month of June, informed a police spokesman on Saturday.

Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons holders apprehended 85 accused and recovered 1 Kalashnikov, 1 gun, 75 pistol, 7 knives besides huge quantity of ammunition were recovered.

Police also held 105 drugs peddlers and recovered over 50 kg of charras, 761 liter liquor, 2600 grams of heroin, 6600 grams of opium while 30 alleged gamblers were arrested and seized betting amount of Rs. 81000, 19 mobile phones and other valuable items from their possession.

In crackdown on kite-sellers in the vicinity of Potohar division , 38 kite-sellers were arrested and police recovered 5712 kites, 1000 kite-string while on violating government's instructions for closure of shops, pillion riding ban and on violation of section 144 in wake of pandemic Coronavirus, police held 72 accused and registered 48 cases.

11 cases were registered while 14 accused were held for giving shelter and helping to escape Proclaimed offenders while 91 POS were arrested including 25 of A grade involved. Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police (Potohar division), Syed Ali has appreciated the performance of Police and said that it is the prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of the people and no negligence would be tolerated in this regards.