UrduPoint.com

Police Seized Large Cache Of Illegal Arms

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Police seized large cache of illegal arms

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Bhana Mari Police on Wednesday recovered a large number of illegal weapons, ammunition and parts from a warehouse on the service road of the main ring road service road and arrested the alleged armed smuggler.

According to detail, a police team under the supervision of DSP Suburban Mukhtiar Ali along with SHO Bhana Mari Mudassar Hayat, after receiving a tip-off, recovered a large number of illegal arms, ammunition and parts from the warehouse situated on the service road of the main Ring Road.

The Police have arrested one alleged armed smuggler Sanaullah, son of Shafiq for possessing illegal weapons. The arrested accused was the resident of Barber Mashukhel.

As soon as the opportunity arose, preparations were being made to smuggle arms and ammunition to Punjab and other districts. The alleged accused confessed to his crime during the preliminary investigation, Police said.

During the successful operation, a large number of illegal weapons including 85 12-bore rifles, 40 22-bore rifles, 48mm rifles, 37mm rifles, 2 pistols, 13 kit boxes, 52 different magazines, 7,000 9mm cartridges, 26 buts 12 bores and 14 different parts were also recovered, the police official said.

A case has been registered against the arrested accused and investigations were started.

