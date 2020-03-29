Police serving masses with dedication: DIG Sukkur

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police, Sukkur, Fida Hussain Mastoi on Sunday said the police personnel were serving the citizens with dedication in a bid to safeguard them from Coronavirus and standing on front line for their protection.

Talking to APP here, the DIG said there was complete closure of shops of non-essential items across the Sukkur division.

He said he had already asked all the SSPs of Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts to make lockdown measures more stringent as doing so would generate the desired results.

He further said the police personnel deployed at the checkpoints had been informed about the cases which should be exempted from the lockdown orders.

He said people were also appreciating the role of policemen in this critical time, where all the SPs, SDPOs were ensuring full assistance to teams of the district administrations in their respective areas.