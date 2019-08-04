UrduPoint.com
Police Shaheed Safwat Ghayur Remembered

Umer Jamshaid 1 second ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :The commandant of Frontier Constabulary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Shaheed Safwat Ghayur, who was martyred in a suicide attack on his vehicle on 4th August, 2010 was rememebered on his 9th death anniversary.

Police Martyrs Day observed on Saturday across the country.

The day aims to pay tribute to the sacrifcies of these brave fighters of the nation and express solidarity with their families.

Police Department honors the sacrifices of 'Jawans' who laid down their lives, reported by radio Pakistan.

