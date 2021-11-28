UrduPoint.com

Police To Recruit More Sub-inspectors

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 05:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :The Punjab police have increased vacancies from 345 to 839 for recruitment of sub-inspectors (SIs) on open merit.

A spokesman said on Sunday that after revision of vacancies, 110 SIs would be recruited in Faisalabad, 206 in Lahore, 144 in Rawalpindi, 107 in Gujranwala, 68 in Bahawalpur, 63 in Multan, 55 in Sargodha, 38 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 25 in Sahiwal and 23 in Sheikhupura.

Candidates have been asked to submit their applications for recruitment as SIs up to Dec 3, he added.

