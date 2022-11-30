UrduPoint.com

Policeman Among Two Killed In Quetta Suicide Blast

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2022 | 01:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :At least two persons including a policeman were died in a suicide blast in the outskirts of Quetta city on Wednesday.

DIG Police Azfar Mesar told newsmen that initial investigation revealed that a suicide bomber riding an auto rickshaw ripped through a truck carrying police personnel at Baleli Check post.

As a result of explosion, two persons including a police cop were died on the spot while 20 police personnel and four passersby sustained injuries.

"Some 20 to 25 kg of explosives was used in the blast," the DIG Police Quetta further told.

Further probe is underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

