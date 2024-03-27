Open Menu

Polio Drops Given To 303,262 Kids In 2 Days

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2024 | 05:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said on Wednesday that polio drops were administered to 303,262 children in Faisalabad during the last two days.

Presiding over a meeting, he said the anti-polio drive was in full swing in tehsil City and tehsil Tandlianwala where 147,743 children up to five years of age were administered vaccine on the second day, whereas 155,519 children were vaccinated against polio on the first day.

He directed officers of the Health Department to ensure strict implementation on micro-plan for 100 per cent achievement of campaign targets.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Kashif Raza Awan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority (DHA) Dr Asfandyar, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Azmat Abbas and others were also present.

