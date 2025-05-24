Polio Vaccination From May 26 To Protect Over 10.6 Mln Children In Sindh
Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2025 | 09:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) The Government of Sindh, in collaboration with the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Sindh and national partners, is launching a polio vaccination campaign, aiming to reach more than 10.6 million children under the age of five across all 30 districts of Sindh.
The campaign is taking place from May 26 to June 1, 2025, and involves the efforts of over 80,000 trained polio workers going door-to-door with support from 25,539 law enforcement personnel to ensure that no child is missed. Children between the ages of 6 and 59 months will also receive Vitamin A supplements to help boost their immunity.
This campaign follows the momentum of two well-executed vaccination drives earlier this year in February and April. With continued virus circulation in some environmental samples and four polio cases reported in Sindh so far this year, this latest round of vaccinations reinforces the province’s resolve to interrupt transmission and protect children from the lifelong consequences of this preventable disease.
“Polio anywhere is a threat to children everywhere,” said a spokesperson from EOC Sindh. “This campaign reflects our commitment to reach every child, even in the hardest-to-reach communities, and to ensure that Pakistan moves closer to eradication.”
Sindh’s polio teams will be active in 1,292 Union Councils, supported by district administrations and healthcare partners, delivering polio drops and engaging families at the doorstep.
The EOC Sindh appeals to parents, teachers, religious leaders, community elders, and the media to join hands in this vital national effort. To report missed children or ask questions about the vaccine, citizens can call the 1166 helpline or WhatsApp 0346-777-6546.
