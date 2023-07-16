Politicians in IIOJK have learned to live under curbs: Omar Abdullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Vice President of National Conference in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah has said that the local political leaders have grown accustomed to curbs put on their movement post-August 2019 but such measures cannot weaken their connection with the masses.

According to Kashmir media service , Omar Abdullah talking to media persons at the sidelines of a party convention at Batote in Ramban district said that Jammu and Kashmir was divided into two union territories in 2019, following the repeal of Article 370 which gave special status to the territory.

He said restrictions on movement of NC leaders and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti is not new but after August 5, 2019, it is a regular affair. "We have become accustomed to it but we have also learned how to dodge and fight back and we will continue to do so," Omar said.

"In August 2019, people were promised jobs. They came out with a list, cancelled it the next day followed by inquiry. Those who qualified for the jobs lost the opportunity and crossed the age limit," Omar deplored.

On the authorities' move to give five marlas of land to the homeless, he said the administration has changed the state subject laws post-August 2019 which has caused a problem. He said the admin must ascertain for how long the people have been living in Kashmir before they are extended the benefits of the scheme.

Omar said NC has pinned hopes on the Indian Supreme Court which is going to hear a bunch of petitions challenging Article 370 abrogation from next month. "We are hopeful that citizens of Kashmir will get justice," he added.