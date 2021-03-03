UrduPoint.com
Polling For 12 Senate Seats Expedited In KP Assembly

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 01:29 PM

Polling process for 12 Senate seats were expedited in Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly where 33 member provincial assemblies have polled their votes till 12:30 p.m

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Polling process for 12 Senate seats were expedited in Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly where 33 member provincial assemblies have polled their votes till 12:30 p.m.

Prominent among those who cast their votes including Agriculture and Livestock Mohibullah Khan, Minister for Housing Amjad Ali, Minister for Social Welfare and Special education, Hashim Inamullah, Azizullah, Ravi Kumar, Special Assistant to CM for Minorities Affairs Wazir Zada, Minister for Transport, Shah Muhammad Khan, Nadia Sher, Sumera Shams, Hidyatur Rehman, Sharafat Ali, Muhammad Azam Khan, Hamayun Khan, Safiullah, Musawair Khan, Syed Fakhar Jehan, Ahmed Hussain Shah, Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani and Fazal Shakoor.

Deputy Speaker KP Assembly, Mehmood Jan, Environment and Forest Minister Syed Ishtiaq Urmar, Muhammad Zahoor, Finance and Health Minister Taimur Salim Jhagra, Sirajuddin, Shafiq Afridi, Isamud Din, Fazal Elahi, Anwar Zaib Khan, Ayesha Bibi, Aneeta Mehsood, Latifur Rehman and Shah Faisal also polled their votes.

Arrival of MPAs to KP Assembly was increased and it was expected that turn out of votes would be enhanced after Zuhar prayer.

More than 250 policemen were deployed for security. The polling would continue till 5 p.m. without break and later counting of ballot papers would start in KP Assembly that has been declared polling station for Senate Polls.

