Polling For General Elections 2024 Begins In Lahore

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2024 | 08:20 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The polling process for general election 2024 on Thursday started in the provincial capital to elect candidates against 14 National Assembly and 30 provincial assembly seats.

The polling started at 8:00 am and will continue till 5:00 pm without any break.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has made arrangements to hold transparent polls in the country.

Total number of voters in Lahore were 12,164,417 out of which 3,636,253 were men voters and 3,221,841 were women voters.Total number of polling stations were 4357.

National Assembly Constituencies in Lahore are NA 117, 118, 119, 120, 121, 122, 123, 124, 125, 126, 127, 128, 129, 130.

Maryam Nawaz was contesting election from NA 119, Nawaz Sharif from NA 130, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari from NA 130, Shehbaz Sharif from NA 123, Hamza Shehbaz from NA 118.

It was pertinent to mention that foolproof security arrangements had been made at all polling stations in the metropolis to ensure peaceful polling process and avoid any untoward incident. Almost 26,000 security personnel would perform security duty in Lahore.

