Polling for Risalpur cantt general seat on Dec 4

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Polling for the vacant seat of General Member in Risalpur Cantonment board of District Nowshera will be held on December 4, 2022, said the Spokesman of Election Commission of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.

The process of submission of papers has started which will continue till November 3.

The Names of those submitting nomination papers would be published on November 4, and these papers will be scrutinized from November 5 to November 8.

Appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers by the Returning Officer can be submitted to the concerned Appellate Authority from November 9 to 10. A decision on these appeals will be taken by the Appellate Authority by November 14.

The list of successful candidates will be released on November 15. Papers can be withdrawn till November 17.

The final list of candidates will be released on November 18, and election symbols will be allotted to them.