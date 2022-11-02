UrduPoint.com

Polling For Risalpur Cantt General Seat On Dec 4

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Polling for Risalpur cantt general seat on Dec 4

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Polling for the vacant seat of General Member in Risalpur Cantonment board of District Nowshera will be held on December 4, 2022, said the Spokesman of Election Commission of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.

The process of submission of papers has started which will continue till November 3.

The Names of those submitting nomination papers would be published on November 4, and these papers will be scrutinized from November 5 to November 8.

Appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers by the Returning Officer can be submitted to the concerned Appellate Authority from November 9 to 10. A decision on these appeals will be taken by the Appellate Authority by November 14.

The list of successful candidates will be released on November 15. Papers can be withdrawn till November 17.

The final list of candidates will be released on November 18, and election symbols will be allotted to them.

Related Topics

Election Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission Of Pakistan Nowshera November December From Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

ATC sets six MQM leaders free in provocative speec ..

ATC sets six MQM leaders free in provocative speech case

9 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: India set 185-run target for B ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India set 185-run target for Bangladesh

46 minutes ago
 Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed ..

Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed Latif

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeat Zimbabwe by ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeat Zimbabwe by five wickets

3 hours ago
 Pakistan provides ideal conditions for the US inve ..

Pakistan provides ideal conditions for the US investors: Masood Khan

3 hours ago
 Representative from UniLaSalle France visits UVAS

Representative from UniLaSalle France visits UVAS

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.