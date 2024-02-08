Polling Process For General Elections Starts Amid Tight Security Arrangements
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2024 | 09:10 AM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The polling process for the general election 2024 has been started to elect candidates against three national assembly and six provincial assembly seats in Dera Ismail Khan and Tank.
The polling started at 08:00 a.m. and will continue till 05:00 p.m. without any break.
The candidates of different political parties and independents have installed camps outside various polling stations to guide voters.
The total number of voters in Dera Ismail Khan are 879,720 including 474,229 males and 405,491 females.
A total of 821 polling stations including 282 male, 262 female, and 277 combined polling stations have been established for all eight Constituencies in Dera Ismail Khan.
The national assembly constituencies in Dera Ismail Khan included NA 44 and NA-45 while provincial assembly seats are PK- 111, 112, 113, 114 and 115.
One constituency of national assembly and provincial assembly are in Tank including NA-43 and PK-108.
The tough competition is on the NA-44 seat where national political heavyweights including Jamiat Ulema islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur are contesting the election.
The foolproof security arrangements had been made at all polling stations as out of a total of 821 polling stations, 158 polling stations have been declared as normal, while 551 are sensitive, and 112 are highly sensitive.
About 5473 police personnel besides Pakistan Army and FC personnel have been deployed to perform security duties for the peaceful conduct of the polls across the district.
Recent Stories
Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges
SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir
After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera
January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain
ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solangi
Rawalpindi all set for Feb 8 polls
Commonwealth observer condemns terrorist attacks in Pakistan in run-up to polls
Stock markets mixed as investors digest corporate results
UN chief slams two 'horrific' explosions in Pishin, Qila Saifullah on polls' eve
Chile's biggest botanical garden like 'smoker's lung' after wildfire
8 prisoners in Central Jail Mirpurkhas to use right to vote
ECNEC approves 'Greater Thal Canal (Phase II) project
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Voting begins in General Elections 2024 across Sindh8 minutes ago
-
Polling starts across country for General Election 202437 minutes ago
-
Polling starts with low turnout37 minutes ago
-
Elections: Polling starts in Bahawalpur38 minutes ago
-
Elections 2024: Polling process commences amid tight security arrangements38 minutes ago
-
Polling for general elections 2024 begins in Lahore38 minutes ago
-
Polling for general elections 2024 begins in Lahore58 minutes ago
-
Polling of votes for General Eection 2024 starts in KP1 hour ago
-
Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges8 hours ago
-
Four ex-PMs, a President various party leaders contesting in general elections9 hours ago
-
ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solangi10 hours ago
-
Rawalpindi all set for Feb 8 polls10 hours ago