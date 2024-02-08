Open Menu

Polling Process For General Elections Starts Amid Tight Security Arrangements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2024 | 09:10 AM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The polling process for the general election 2024 has been started to elect candidates against three national assembly and six provincial assembly seats in Dera Ismail Khan and Tank.

The polling started at 08:00 a.m. and will continue till 05:00 p.m. without any break.

The candidates of different political parties and independents have installed camps outside various polling stations to guide voters.

The total number of voters in Dera Ismail Khan are 879,720 including 474,229 males and 405,491 females.

A total of 821 polling stations including 282 male, 262 female, and 277 combined polling stations have been established for all eight Constituencies in Dera Ismail Khan.

The national assembly constituencies in Dera Ismail Khan included NA 44 and NA-45 while provincial assembly seats are PK- 111, 112, 113, 114 and 115.

One constituency of national assembly and provincial assembly are in Tank including NA-43 and PK-108.

The tough competition is on the NA-44 seat where national political heavyweights including Jamiat Ulema islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur are contesting the election.

The foolproof security arrangements had been made at all polling stations as out of a total of 821 polling stations, 158 polling stations have been declared as normal, while 551 are sensitive, and 112 are highly sensitive.

About 5473 police personnel besides Pakistan Army and FC personnel have been deployed to perform security duties for the peaceful conduct of the polls across the district.

