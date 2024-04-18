Poppy crop cultivated on 27 kanals destroyed at Swabi

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Swabi Police on Thursday destroyed a poppy crop cultivated over 27 kanals of land in a remote area of Darlegi.

The poppy crop cultivated in far flung mountainous area of Darlegi was destroyed in a raid conducted on the directives of District Police Officer Swabi, Haroon Rasheed.

The raid was conducted by an armed contingent of police under the supervision of Parmooli and Kalu Khan Police.

Meanwhile, locals have assured full cooperation to law enforces in their efforts to clear area of poppy that was regarded as the first step in the production of various kinds of contraband items.

