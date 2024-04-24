Poppy crop discarded in Khyber district

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Excise officials accompanied by law enforcers have destroyed poppy crops standing on around 200 kanal of land in Bara tehsil and other areas of Khyber district.

The grand operation was jointly conducted by the Anti-Narcotics Force, Excise, Khyber police and district administration, said Director Excise on Wednesday.

Director Excise said a large-scale operation has been initiated in the Khyber district against poppy cultivation, narcotics business and people involved in drug dealing.

He said no leniency would be shown during the ongoing operation. Such operations, he said, would also be carried out in other districts of the province.

Station House Officer (SHO) Bara police station said the entire poppy crop in the vicinity of Bara police station has been destroyed and in future, no one would be allowed to grow this banned crop.