Positive Changes Coming To Pakistan Railways, Assures CEO On Facebook Live
Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2024 | 07:48 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Railways' Chief Executive Officer, Amir Ali Baloch, expressed optimism about significant enhancements in train facilities.
Responding to public queries on Facebook live on Thursday, Baloch highlighted ongoing efforts to address workers salaries, with plans to secure approval for a minimum wage increase. Despite rising diesel costs, he noted that fare adjustments had not been made last year, with the burden absorbed by the Railways. However, he pledged to consider fare reductions if diesel prices decrease.
Baloch emphasized plans to restore closed train services gradually, with recent efforts focused on reopening the Sibbi section. Additionally, he outlined initiatives to upgrade station washrooms and install new charging ports onboard trains. Notably, improvements to train coaches, starting with the Karachi Express, are also on the agenda, extending to the Sukkur Express and Pakistan business Express.
Highlighting a commitment to sustainability, Baloch announced plans to transition all railway stations to solar energy, with regulations in the final stages of preparation. He underscored ongoing efforts to streamline promotion processes and introduced the "Rabita" mobile application for passenger feedback.
Addressing concerns about salary delays, Baloch credited employee dedication for improvements, assuring timely gratuity payments linked to retirement dates. Despite resource constraints, he affirmed ongoing track improvement projects, promising tangible progress in the near future. Expressing confidence, he announced plans for the ML-1 project to commence within the year.
The Facebook live session, which garnered over 6000 comments, showcased public engagement and highlighted the Railways' commitment to enhancing services for all passengers.
