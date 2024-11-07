Positive Outcomes From Privatized Solid Waste Management Highlighted In New BCSA
Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2024 | 04:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The Balochistan Civil Services academy (BCSA), an autonomous body dedicated to research and policy development, has recently published a comprehensive study on the privatization of solid waste management in Quetta, handout issued on Thursday said.
The study, overseen by DG BCSA Hafeez Jamali and Director Shabana, was conducted by eight senior BS-18 officers from the Government of Balochistan.
It said the research included a thorough ground survey, an evaluation of the existing privatization agreement, financial analysis, and on-the-ground performance assessments.
The report’s findings indicate overwhelmingly positive results, with 90% of survey respondents expressing satisfaction with the privatized management system.
These findings reflect the dedicated efforts of Commissioner Quetta and Dr. Faisal, CEO of the Balochistan Public-Private Partnership Authority (BPPPA), whose commitment has been pivotal in driving improvements in civic services.
A notable outcome of this project is the elimination of ghost employees, fictitious billing, and irregular vehicle maintenance, which had plagued Quetta’s waste management system over the past decade. However, these changes have also prompted backlash from those who benefited from the old, inefficient system.
Efforts to discredit the current project through misinformation have arisen, attempting to return to the practices that previously hindered Quetta's cleanliness and public service quality.
The research team recommends that the Government of Balochistan further strengthen this initiative by launching public education and awareness programs aimed at transforming civic behavior and fostering greater community responsibility in waste management.
The report, which will be presented to the Chief Minister Balochistan next week, stands as a significant milestone toward a cleaner and more effectively managed Quetta.
APP/ask
