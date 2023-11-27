Poster presentation on war stories held at SBBU

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University's English Literature Department batch 2020 on Monday in connection with their curricular activities presented pictorial poster presentations on war stories from various novels in their course of Modern Literature.

The activity was inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Salman Bashir, Dr. Tania Leghari and others. This "poster presentation" presented images in the context of the war, chaos, psychological distress and the current genocide of innocent Palestinians (due to the ongoing war between Palestine and Israel).

Lecturer Shadab Fatima, the organizer of the program, shared that the prime purpose of this activity was to present the effects of war on the social, national and global scenario, as well as this curricular activity was planned to highlight the importance and use of English language to in specific context of war.

The activity also unsnarled the impacts of war on reading and writing communities across the globe. Through this activity, a tribute was presented to the innocent Palestinians and an effort was made to estimate the social, psychological and global impacts of this genocide.