Power pilferage detected at factory on Raiwind Road, Shadiwal

Inspection teams of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) have detected electricity thefts in an industrial unit on Raiwind Road and Shadiwal area

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Inspection teams of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) have detected electricity thefts in an industrial unit on Raiwind Road and Shadiwal area.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that during an anti-power theft operation on Raiwind Road, Ali Razabad Sub-Division SDO Chaudhry Muhammad Shehbaz found the management of a factory was pilfering electricity. The inspection team seized the factory's power meter and registered a case against the accused in the local police station. The LESCO has also charged the accused with 15,000 units in terms of detection bill.

Similarly, he added, LESCO's Wapda Town Sub-Division SDO Ali Riaz Awan along with his staff conducted a search operation in the area of Shadiwal. During the operation, electricity theft was caught in the flats on the first floor and shops on the ground floor in Shadiwal. The accused were stealing electricity by hooking wires on the light transmission line. All the illegal connections were disconnected on the spot and FIRs were registered in the concerned police station. The accused have been charged with 7,000 detection units.