Power sector consume 47% coal share for electricity generation: Survey

(@FahadShabbir)

Power sector consumed the highest share of coal for electricity generation, following cement and other industries during the first nine months of the current fiscal year (July-March)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Power sector consumed the highest share of coal for electricity generation, following cement and other industries during the first nine months of the current fiscal year (July-March).

According to the Economic Survey 2022-23 released by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar here on Thursday, coal consumption by the power sector is about 47.3% (7,295.3 thousand tonnes), whereas, in cement and other industries, it stands at 31.1% (4,800.0 thousand tonnes). On the other hand, the brick Kilns sector consumed 21.5% (3,321.2 thousand tonnes).

During July-March FY2023, domestic coal production figured around 9,402.6 thousand tonnes, and about 6,576.6 thousand tonnes of coal were imported.

The Economic Survey document noted that coal was an important energy source, and the indigenous coal resources were reasonably significant (over 186 billion tons) and sufficient to meet the country's requirements on a long-term sustainable basis.

It said that domestic coal production was expected to increase in the coming years on the start of mining activity at Thar Coalfield Block-I and expansion of existing mine at Block-II. Currently, Thar coal is being utilized to generate 3,300 MW of electricity.

"Indigenous coal production is mainly consumed by power generation plants situated at Thar Coalfield, whereas production from other coalfields is utilized in brick kilns. Imported coal was consumed by power plants, cement manufacturing units, and other steel-making industries," it added.